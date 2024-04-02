The Rangers called up Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.comreports.

The 24-year-old missed out on Texas' Opening Day roster but will join the club less than a week into the regular season since Josh Jung is headed to the injured list with a fractured wrist. Foscue isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay but should soon make his MLB debut, and he could be in store for at least semi-regular playing time in the corner infield spots with Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) sidelined.