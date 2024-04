Foscue entered Friday's game in the eighth inning and went 0-for-1 in a 10-2 win over Houston.

Foscue made his MLB debut late in the blowout, taking over at second base. He was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to help fill the void created by Josh Jung's wrist injury. Foscue, who came up as a second baseman, can also play third and first base.