Scherzer will be sidelined until June or July after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disc in his back, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer was limited to 152.2 innings during the regular season and just 9.2 frames in the postseason in 2023 while dealing with a shoulder/back problem. He and the Rangers attempted several conservative treatments earlier this offseason, but the pain persisted so the decision to have surgery was made. As a 39-year-old who will miss at least a couple months following a back operation, Scherzer's fantasy outlook for 2024 is dicey.