Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

For the second time in the series, Chirinos will take a seat as Isiah Kiner-Falefa receives a turn behind the dish. While Kiner-Falefa has made a case for more playing time with a .333/.365/.500 slash line during the second half, his ability to play all over the infield likely means that any added playing time he receives won't come exclusively at Chirinos' expense. Chirinos has proven similarly deserving of a regular role with an .872 OPS through his first 20 games since the All-Star break.