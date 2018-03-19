Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Claimed by Rangers
Joseph was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday.
Clayton Blackburn (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster for Joseph, who will join Texas after being designated for assignment by the Phillies last week. With Joey Gallo settled in at first base for the Rangers, the 26-year-old Joseph will likely work as his backup while offering a right-handed bench bat, assuming he cracks the Opening Day roster. He hit .240/.289/.432 with 22 homers across 142 games last season.
