Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Expected back Monday
Calhoun (quadriceps) will be activated from the injured list Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun completed a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Rangers after nearly a month-long stay on the shelf with a quadriceps injury. With Nomar Mazara nursing a hamstring injury and Hunter Pence (groin) potentially headed to the IL, Calhoun should immediately step back into regular playing time. Prior to getting injured, the 24-year-old went 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers and seven RBI in six appearances.
