Calhoun (quad) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Somerset.

Calhoun should be an option again for the Yankees sometime early next week if all goes well on the farm. He had slashed .239/.309/.403 with five homers and 16 RBI through 44 games (149 plate appearances) this season for New York prior to landing on the injured list June 22 due to a left quad strain.