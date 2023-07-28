Calhoun (quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment Friday.
Calhoun is over his quad injury following a handful of rehab games with Double-A Somerset, but the Yankees weren't able to find room for him on the active roster. He will now go through the waiver process and, if he clears, will have the option to elect free agency.
