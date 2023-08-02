Calhoun elected free agency Wednesday in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Calhoun will be moving on from the Yankees and look to catch on elsewhere on a major-league or minor-league deal after he was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment last week. Before hitting the IL in late June with a left quadricep strain, the 28-year-old logged 149 plate appearances for the Yankees, slashing .239/.309/.403 with five home runs and 16 RBI.