Rosario signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a good fit for Rosario, who, with a career .298/.339/.467 batting line against left-handed pitching, should see plenty of action in the middle infield spots versus southpaws. The 28-year-old has slashed only .263/.296/.374 in his career against right-handers and is a poor defender, so Tampa Bay figures to use him sparingly versus same-handed pitchers.