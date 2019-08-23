Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during a 5-2 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

With the blast, Meadows extended his streak of games with extra-base hits to four. During this small stretch, he also has five RBI. Meadows has cooled off a lot since the end of May, but he's still batting .278 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI, 55 runs and nine steals in 406 at-bats this season.