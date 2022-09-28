Faucher picked up the save Tuesday in Cleveland, allowing an unearned run on a hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win.

Faucher entered the game in the bottom of 11th after the Rays scored twice in the top half. He allowed a one-out single that plated the automatic runner before retiring the final two batters to end the game and earn his first big-league save. The 27-year-old has shuttled back and forth between the minors and the Rays this year and, after a rough start to the season, has a 3.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB in his last 16.2 innings across 18 appearances for Tampa Bay.