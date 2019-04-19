Sadler's contract was selected by the Rays on Friday.

Sadler owns a 6.86 ERA in 19.2 major-league innings. He has an excellent 40.6 percent strikeout rate in seven frames for Triple-A Durham this season, though he had a below-average strikeout rate at nearly every minor-league stop prior to this year. Emilio Pagan was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, with Jose De Leon (elbow) transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

