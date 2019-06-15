Rays' Charlie Morton: Handed first loss of 2019
Morton (8-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings against the Angels.
Morton lost his first game since August 11 of last season after permitting three runs in in the second inning on a Brian Goodwin RBI double and a David Fletcher two-run homer, and another tally on a Justin Bour solo home run in the fourth. The 35-year-old still has an outstanding 2.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 107:31 K:BB. Morton will look to rebound in his next start Thursday on the road in Oakland.
