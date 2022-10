Poche suffered a strained right oblique during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox and will miss the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Poche retired only one of the five batters he faced and allowed four runs before he exited Tuesday's contest, and he'll now miss the rest of the year with the oblique injury. The left-hander had seven saves and 23 holds with a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB over 58.2 innings during 2022.