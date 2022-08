Poche yielded a hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save over the Tigers.

Poche had two runners on base with two outs but he managed to strike out Riley Greene to preserve the 5-3 win. The 6-foot-3 southpaw picked up his first save since July 13 after blowing his previous two opportunities. He's now sporting a 3.00 ERA and a 35:14 K:BB through 39 appearances.