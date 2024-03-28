The Rays placed Lowe (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Though Lowe is dealing with a Grade 1 right oblique strain -- the most mild degree of strain -- he has yet to resume baseball activities and is on track to miss more than the minimum 10 days. According to MLB.com, Lowe will essentially need to complete a full spring training progression once he's cleared for activities, so at this stage, he's likely tracking for a late-April or early-May return. While Lowe is on the shelf to open the season, Richie Palacios, Harold Ramirez and Amed Rosario could all be in store for extra playing time in the corner outfield or at designated hitter.