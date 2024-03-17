Lowe (hip) will begin the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with an oblique injury Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old was poised to start Sunday after missing the first half of March with left hip inflammation, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, but the oblique issue will instead keep him sidelined. It's unclear when Lowe may be able to return, but he'll likely require a ramp-up period once healthy since he's played in just two games during spring training.