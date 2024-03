Lowe (hip) said Tuesday that he's "pretty much full go" and is aiming to return to Grapefruit League play Sunday or Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe tested out his left hip with some running over the weekend and came out of it great. The outfielder remains confident he will be ready for Opening Day, but it would certainly be comforting to see him back on the field first. To this point, Lowe has just two spring games and four plate appearances under his belt.