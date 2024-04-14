Lowe (oblique) will play in two more extended spring training games in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Monday and Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could soon be sent to Triple-A Durham on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Lowe was limited to only two Grapefruit League games; first the outfielder was shelved with left hip inflammation, and then he suffered a Grade 1 right oblique strain just as he was nearing his return. With that, he is expected to need something close to a full spring training's worth of at-bats on his rehab assignment, which likely pushes his 2024 debut to early May. Lowe broke out last season at the age of 25, batting .292 with 20 homers and 32 steals, and he will be a lineup fixture for Tampa Bay upon his return.