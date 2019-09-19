Rays' Peter Fairbanks: Records second save
Fairbanks gave up one run (no earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out one through one inning to record his second save in an 8-7 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Fairbanks received the call in the 11th inning with a two-run lead, and he allowed a run after a fielding error but recovered to nail down his second save. The save opportunity came after Emilio Pagan had already pitched two innings, so this is not likely a sign of future save chances. The 25-year-old has a 7.94 ERA with a 1.82 WHIP through 17 games this season.
