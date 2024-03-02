Pepiot allowed three hits and walked one while striking out three across two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Pepiot allowed three hitters to reach base in the first inning and stranded the bases loaded by striking out Davis Schneider. He pitched a much cleaner second frame to end his spring debut on a high note. Pepiot should fill an Opening Day rotation spot and will look to turn in a full season of work after an injury-plagued 2023 campaign with the Dodgers.