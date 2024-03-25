Pepiot will be included in the Rays' Opening Day rotation and is scheduled to make his first start April 1 versus the Rangers at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he'll be taking the hill for the Rays' fifth game of the season, Pepiot is essentially opening the season as the team's No. 4 starter, as Tyler Alexander will make his debut one game before Pepiot but looks to be in line for a bulk-relief role and may have his turn in the rotation skipped during lighter portions of the schedule. Pepiot concluded the Grapefruit League with a 6.75 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 13.1 innings, but a 16:3 K:BB provides a better indication of how well he pitched this spring. The 26-year-old right-hander could have his workload managed to some degree as he begins his first season in Tampa Bay, but he turned in sterling ratios during his time in the big leagues with the Dodgers over the past two seasons and should be useful on a per-inning basis.