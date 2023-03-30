The Red Sox placed Mondesi on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a left ACL tear, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Mondesi now officially can't return until at least late May. It's not terribly surprising at this point, as the Red Sox have been vague about a timetable as the infielder continues his recovery from last year's ACL tear. He'll be in the mix at second base once healthy, but for now Christian Arroyo will hold down the keystone.