Bello agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes a $21 million club option for 2030.

Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican relays that Bello will receive a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal. Bello wasn't yet eligible for salary arbitration, but he's now under club control through what would have been his first year of free agency, and potentially a second year, if Boston exercises the club option. The 24-year-old had a solid first full season with the Red Sox in 2023, collecting a 4.24 ERA and 132:45 K:BB over 157 innings.