Martin (groin) was throwing 95-to-96 mph during a minor-league game Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
That's right around what he averaged with his four-seamer last season, which seems like a good sign as he works his way back from a groin injury. Martin is expected to pitch in another game Friday, although it's not clear whether that will be against minor- league hitters or in a Grapefruit League contest. He's tracking toward being ready for Opening Day, and it's possible he'll be needed to close if Kenley Jansen (back) isn't ready.
