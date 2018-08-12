Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Allows homer but manages save
Kimbrel allowed a home run but struck out the side to save the the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader sweep against the Orioles.
Kimbrel allowed a big fly to Trey Mancini with two out in the ninth but whiffed Chris Davis to wrap things up. With 34 saves, a 2.63 ERA, a 13.5 K/9 and a 3.9 BB/9, Kimbrel continues to rank among fantasy's best closers.
