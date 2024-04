Kimbrel earned the save Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Kimbrel allowed multiple hits for the first time all season, allowing runners to reach first and third off of a pair of singles before striking out back-to-back batters to close out the game. Since blowing a save chance in his first appearance of 2024, Kimbrel has rattled off five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks on the season.