Kimbrel picked up the save against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk over one inning while striking out one.

Kimbrel surrendered a leadoff single to Ehire Adrianza to open the bottom of the ninth, who then advanced to third on a throwing error by Jorge Mateo. This would lead to a run coming home for Los Angeles in the frame on a groundout to make it a 6-5 game, though Kimbrel was able to retire two of the next three batters to nail down his seventh save of the season. The veteran reliever has now converted each of his last seven save attempts after blowing the save to open the campaign, but he's also allowed a hit and a walk in each of his last two appearances.