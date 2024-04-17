Kimbel (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins after he retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. He had one strikeout.

The veteran right-hander entered for the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and retired the side in order on 12 pitches, and he picked up the win when Cedric Mullins launched a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame. Kimbrel allowed a run in his season debut but has since delivered seven straight scoreless appearances, and he has a 0.29 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB with four saves and two wins during that stretch.