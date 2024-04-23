Kimbrel earned a save against the Angels on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Kimbrel ran into some trouble in attempting to protect Baltimore's two-run ninth inning lead when he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base. A one-out walk -- Kimbrel's first free pass of the campaign -- loaded the bases for Los Angeles, but the veteran closer got Nolan Schanuel to pop out before striking out Mike Trout looking to slam the door closed in dramatic fashion. Kimbrel is now 6-for-7 in save opportunities this season, and he's allowed just one earned run over 10 frames while racking up an impressive 16:1 K:BB.