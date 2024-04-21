Kimbrel picked up the save Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning in a win over the Royals.

Kimbrel entered the game with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and needed just nine pitches to retire the side and secure his fifth save of the season. The veteran right-hander has been phenomenal since blowing his first save attempt back on April 1, allowing only two hits and no walks over his last eight appearances while striking out 12. Saturday's save actually marked his first outing in which he didn't record at least one strikeout.