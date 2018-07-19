Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Successful rehab start
Pomeranz (biceps) threw 69 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, giving up one run on a hit and a pair of walks while striking out five in six innings.
Pomeranz has been out since late May with biceps tendinitis. He's now made four rehab appearances and could be set to return to Boston after the break. The Red Sox could use help in their rotation after Eduardo Rodriguez went down with an ankle injury Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To remain in Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab outing Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Third rehab start scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Makes second rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Goal to improve mechanics Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Endures rocky rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...