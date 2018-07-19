Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Successful rehab start

Pomeranz (biceps) threw 69 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, giving up one run on a hit and a pair of walks while striking out five in six innings.

Pomeranz has been out since late May with biceps tendinitis. He's now made four rehab appearances and could be set to return to Boston after the break. The Red Sox could use help in their rotation after Eduardo Rodriguez went down with an ankle injury Sunday.