The Red Sox placed Arauz on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday.
Boston is dealing with a minor COVID-19 outbreak to close out its homestand. After catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for the virus Monday along with two staff members, backstop Christian Vazquez and Arauz were added to the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday. Arauz had previously made three consecutive starts at second base from April 10 through 12, but he's seen limited action off the bench in the subsequent five games after Trevor Story shook off an illness.