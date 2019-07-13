Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Week away from return
Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to join the Red Sox's bullpen in about a week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi has been out since mid-April after undergoing elbow surgery. He's yet to begin a rehab assignment, but he won't need to build up for very long due to his conversion to a relief role. He'll throw to hitters on Monday before embarking on what appears to be schedule as a rather brief rehab assignment. He's expected to close for the Red Sox once active.
