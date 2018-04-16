Travis has gone 8-for-28 (.286 average) with three RBI and three runs through his first seven games at Triple-A Pawtucket this season.

Given that he's batted .270 or better while spending parts of the past two seasons in Pawtucket, it's no surprise that Travis is continuing to hit for a high average at Triple-A, but his usage defensively has been a more notable development. Travis, who had played exclusively first base in his first four professional seasons, picked up a start April 11 in left field, a spot he had been learning during spring training. While it will be Travis' bat that ultimately helps him crack the big-league lineup, increasingly his defensive versatility could expedite his return to the majors in a reserve role. Per John Wagner of MiLB.com, Pawtucket manager Kevin Boles said he plans to use Travis once or twice in the outfield per week until the Red Sox are ready to promote the 24-year-old.