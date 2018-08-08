Wright (knee) threw off a mound over the weekend for the first time since being placed on the disabled list June 26, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wright only threw a few pitches, but it was a positive step for the knuckleballer. Both Wright and manager Alex Cora feel he could return at some point this season. The problem for the pitcher when he came back from the injury the first time was doing too much, too soon. Armed with that knowledge, the right-hander can make the necessary adjustments to avoid a relapse again.