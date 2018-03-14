Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tosses two simulated innings
Wright (knee) was able to throw a two-inning 31-pitch live batting practice session against minor leaguers Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright described the outing as a "big win" after facing live hitting for the first time this spring. He continues to recover from left knee surgery that he underwent last May, and is expected to begin the regular season on the disabled list. There remains a chance that he will be ready to go by the time Boston needs a fifth starter at the beginning of April, so expect steady updates on Wright's status over the coming weeks.
