O'Neill (calf) is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Red Sox in Tuesday's contest against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill's left calf first tightened up on him nearly two weeks ago and he had to be scratched from the lineup this past Friday when it flared up on him again. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday at DH. The Red Sox will want O'Neill to show he can play the outfield before the camp breaks, but it's not clear when he might be ready for that.