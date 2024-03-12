O'Neill (calf) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Cardinals, Tyler Milliken of 985 The Sports Hub reports.
His return from calf tightness was delayed one more day than expected, but he'll end up missing less than a week. O'Neill is on track to be a regular in the middle of Boston's lineup this season. Injuries limited him to 168 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.
