Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he's hopeful for O'Neill (calf) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday versus the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora acknowledged that if O'Neill isn't ready to play Tuesday, the outfielder's availability for the March 28 season opener versus the Mariners would start to become more of a question mark, but for now, the Red Sox are expecting him to be ready to go for the start of the campaign. If O'Neill doesn't make enough progress in his recovery from the sore left calf, the Red Sox would likely be able to open up everyday roles in the outfield for both Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela alongside Jarren Duran.