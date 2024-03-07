O'Neill will not travel with the Red Sox to the Dominican Republic this weekend for their games against the Rays due to a left calf injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globereports.

O'Neill doubled, homered and stole a base in his last Grapefruit League game on Tuesday but evidently developed some calf tightness either in that contest or during an off day Wednesday. The good news is the Red Sox believe he'll be ready to play when they return to Florida on Monday, so it sounds like they're just being cautious here.