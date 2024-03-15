O'Neill was scratched from the Red Sox' Grapefruit League lineup Friday due to left calf tightness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

O'Neill just returned from a calf injury earlier this week and has evidently had it flare up on him again. He had been slated to serve as Boston's designated hitter Friday, but that slot will now be filled by Nick Yorke. It's not clear at this point whether this setback could jeopardize O'Neill's availability for Opening Day, but given his injury history, the team is likely to be very cautious with the 28-year-old.