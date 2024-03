Abreu was on the bench for Thursday's 6-4 win over Seattle on Opening Day.

Abreu was widely speculated during spring training to be Boston's primary starter in right field, but the lefty-hitter found himself on the bench against Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo. The right-handed hitting Tyler O'Neill opened in right field. Abreu had a tough spring, striking out 26 times in 77 plate appearances.