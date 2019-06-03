Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts 12th homer

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and another run scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Batting cleanup, Bogaerts homered in the fourth off CC Sabathia and added a leadoff double off reliever David Hale in the eighth to cap another successful night at the plate. The 26-year-old has been a pivotal member of Boston's powerful lineup this season, slashing .305/.386/.550 with 12 home runs, 47 runs scored and 39 RBI.