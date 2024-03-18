The Reds reassigned Kriske to minor-league camp Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kriske struck out seven and pitched to a 3.60 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over five innings during Cactus League play, but those solid numbers weren't enough for him to win a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old journeyman reliever has made 20 career appearances in the big leagues over parts of three seasons with the Yankees, Orioles and Royals, logging a 11.22 ERA over 21.2 innings.