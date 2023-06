Kansas City selected Kriske's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Kriske will join the Royals' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster as a replacement for Mike Mayers, who was designated for assignment Sunday. Signed to a minor-league contract over the winter, Kriske has made 25 appearances with Omaha, pitching to a 6.00 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 27 innings. He'll likely be a middle-innings option out of the bullpen while he's up with Kansas City.