Athletics' Brooks Kriske: Shut down at least three weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kriske (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for at least three weeks, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Kriske landed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement. He will need some time to get built back up following the shutdown period, which makes it unlikely Kriske will return until July.
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