Kriske was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with right shoulder soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kriske pitched 1.2 shutout innings during his appearance Tuesday, but his shoulder forced him out of the game midway through the eighth. It's unknown whether he'll spend time on the injured list, but he'll likely be unavailable out of the bullpen for at least a game or two to allow the soreness to subside.