Athletics' Brooks Kriske: Added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics selected Kriske's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kriske earned the promotion after posting a 2.25 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 16 innings with Las Vegas. The 32-year-old will provide Athletics manager Mark Kotsay with a fresh arm for the bullpen.
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